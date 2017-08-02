Sneed: Kennedy sees gubernatorial run as a call to service

Chris Kennedy.

He possesses an old, legendary family name.

But will his bid for governor of Illinois, which Sneed tipped exclusively Thursday morning, translate as a fresh new face?

So here’s what Kennedy told Sneed.

“Mike, here is what I’ve learned from my family about politics.

“If you’re in it to win, you’ll lose.

“If you’re in it for money, you’ll be indicted.

“If you’re in it for glory, you’ll get shame.

“If you’re in it to make friends, you’ll have none.

“If you’re in it to serve, you’ll succeed.

Kennedy, 53, is the eighth of 11 children of Ethel and Robert Kennedy, a former U.S. attorney general; and a U.S. senator from New York who was assassinated in 1968 while seeking the Democratic nomination for president.

Four years old when his father was killed, he is also the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, who was assassinated on Nov. 22, 1963.

The Daley file . . .

Former U.S. Commerce Secretary Bill Daley, who is supporting Chris Kennedy’s bid to unseat Gov. Bruce Rauner, describes him as the Kennedy from Illinois.

“Chris is no visitor,” Daley said.

“He has been here for decades, part of this community. Everybody thought he’d probably leave. But he became one of us.

“He’s a suburbanite who takes the train down from his home on the North Shore. He has raised his kids here. His wife is from here.

“He has the potential to be a very strong candidate in the primary as well as the general election. The Dem party is looking for new faces; I think he has a real opportunity to be that face. Rauner won’t be easy to beat. He has all the money in the world. Nothing is easy anymore in politics,” added Daley.

“I hope I can be helpful to him.”

The Pritzker file . . .

Hmmm: Looks like J.B. Pritzker, a highly respected billionaire businessman who has been gauging a possible gubernatorial bid, is still keeping his foot in the door despite Chris Kennedy’s announcement.

“As many people know, I’m seriously considering running for Governor,” Pritzker emailed Sneed. “I’ve listened to people throughout Illinois, and it’s clear that our government isn’t working effectively for them.

“Governor Rauner has failed to address the real needs and concerns facing our state. We need a new leader with a record of getting results, who wakes up every day thinking about improving the lives of working families and people all across Illinois.”

Sneed hears Pritzker, a huge supporter and fundraiser for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, has told one source he will make a decision around Passover in April.

It’s in the mail!

Mayor Rahm Emanuel sent a pacifier to all city employees late Friday to take it easy regarding federal actions dealing with immigrant and refugee status.

“Chicago is a welcoming city in both law and spirit,” he stated.

“These federal actions have made many people uneasy and uncertain,” said an Emanuel source. “So the mayor sent a letter to all city employees to make clear that everyone is safe, secure and supported in Chicago,” said the mayoral spokesman. “He also asked the heads of all the sister agencies to send similar letters to their employees.”

Whispers in the nave . . .

Sneed hears Father Michael Pfleger, who has invited three voices who represent those “disenfranchised” by President Donald Trump to speak at the 11:15 a.m. Mass on Sunday at the Faith Community of St. Sabina South Side church — should be prepared to remove their shoes.

Why?

Pfleger plans to wash their feet.

• To wit: “Following the sharing of their circumstances, Father Pfleger plans to follow in the tradition of Pope Francis by washing the feet of a Muslim, a Latina and a former gang member to demonstrate the respect, dignity and honor of every human life,” a church spokesman said.

• Quoth Pfleger: “In the seriousness of our times we must not let our pain divide us. Rather, it should join us together in unity in the fight for justice.”

Those invited to speak are Rami Nashashibi, executive director of Inner-City Muslim Action Network; Lillian Jimenez, attorney advocate for immigration rights; and Curt Toler, a former gang member and now a St. Sabina PeaceMaker.

A rose is a rose is a . . .

First lady Melania Trump just appointed a White House social secretary: Anna Cristina “Rickie” Niceta Lloyd, whose hubby is the grandson of the late social stellar Bunny Mellon, who helped create the famous White House Rose Garden.

