Sneed: Make your vocabulary great again, Mr. President

Sneedless to say . . .

President Donald Trump.

Please. Stop.

Surely your vocabulary must include words other than “bad,” “not nice,” “nasty,” “not good,” “terrible,” “very dishonest” and “fake” when you trash tweet your detractors and the press.

But Thursday!

That was over the top: Rapier ramblings may be your forte, but listening to you spew at a White House press conference caused a gape-mouthed me to do something I don’t remember ever doing before. I was sitting alone in my parked car for nearly an hour listening to you spew not nice and nasty and terrible and very dishonest fake news.

I kept tilting my head forward, chin down.

I am grateful my 401(k) is on the upswing because of the stock market since your election.

But shame on you for being so bad.

Steak & shake . . .

Former political strategist/CNN commentator David Axelrod made good on a lost campaign bet with former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski Wednesday night.

• The bet: “I asked him to buy me the best steak in Chicago,” Lewandowski told Sneed weeks ago . . . although the Trumpster had wanted the Axe man to take him to Trump Tower for dinner.

• The upshot: Instead, Axelrod took Lewandowski to Gibsons Steakhouse, where he dined on a small fillet.

• The hookshot: Axelrod dined on a steak of . . . tuna!

• The last laugh: The duo were seated at table 71 under a picture of the late Chicago Dem powerhouse, former U.S. House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Dan Rostenkowski!

Truck ’em . . .

Hmmm?

Five huge moving trucks were loaded with pallets disgorged from a C-5 military aircraft at O’Hare Airport on Thursday morning, containing the personal belongings of former President Barack Obama, who was in town Wednesday to map plans for the construction of the Obama Center at Jackson Park.

“The plane was huge and it looked like the pallets were filled with Obama Center and Library stuff — his house in Kenwood would not be large enough to hold five trucks full,” said a Sneed reader who spotted the plane upon arrival at O’Hare.

Just asking.

Street delete . . .

Hahahaha: Ald. Anthony Beale’s (9th) drive to curb the plethora of honorary street signs — sprouting like mushrooms after rain because of political addiction by the City Council to please their heroes — reminds Sneed of a comment made years ago about this journalist.

“Sneed, the only honorary sign named after you would be on a one-way street outta town!”

Cute.

The Butch beat . . .

Gone, but not forgotten.

Want to know why O’Hare International Airport is named O’Hare?

• Here’s why: It’s named in honor of Lt. Commander Edward “Butch” O’Hare, a World War II naval ace and Medal of Honor recipient who single-handedly saved the aircraft carrier USS Lexington from nine Japanese bombers on Feb. 20, 1942.

Spending more than a year as a poster boy for war heroism raising war bonds, O’Hare asked to go back to war and was killed in the Pacific leading a nighttime fighter mission on Nov. 26, 1943.

• Here’s why it’s being mentioned: At 10 a.m. Friday, nearly three dozen members of O’Hare’s family will gather at the airport’s terminal 2 upper deck in front of the Butch O’Hare Exhibit to commemorate the 75th anniversary of his heroic mission. Also invited to attend: Ald. Ed Burke (14th), Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans and Vice Admiral Philip Hart Cullom.

Melania mania . . .

Hmmm.

In response to Sneed’s query on whether fashion diva Anna Wintour, a huge Hillary Clinton supporter, will put first lady Melania Trump, a former model, on the cover of Vogue Magazine, comes this follow-up: Clinton was spotted arm-in-arm with the famous Vogue editor Thursday in New York.

Clinton was wearing magenta.

Place your bets.

Sneedlings . . .

I spy: Comedian Jerry Seinfeld spotted at a table for three at RL eatery recently. . . . Cubs Hall of Fame outfielder Andre Dawson at Hugo’s Frog Bar last week. . . . Blackhawks Hall of Famer Tony Esposito dining at Lux Bar last Friday. . . . Father Michael Pfleger and singer/social activist Harry Belafonte spotted at Gibsons on Rush last weekend. . . . “Chicago Fire” stars Taylor Kinney [Gaga’s ex] and Eamonn Walker with the series creator and producer Derek Haas at Hugo’s Frog Bar for dinner Wednesday night. . . . Today’s birthdays: Michael Jordan, 54; Ed Sheeran, 26, and Denise Richards, 46.