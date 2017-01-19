Sneed: Patti Blagojevich finds news ‘crushing,’ but still hopeful

Amy Blagojevich, 18, breaks down in tears while her mom, Patti Blagojevich, 50, discusses the U.S. Court of Appeals decision to throw out five of 12 counts against their husband and father, convicted former Gov. Rod Blagojevich, outside the family's Northwest Side home in 2015. File Photo. | Ashlee Rezin/for Sun-Times Media

Patti Blagojevich says it’s “crushing” that husband Rod Blagojevich is not on the list of commutations President Barack Obama released Thursday on his final day in office.

But the state’s former first lady is still refusing to give up hope that the president will show mercy to her family.

“Not on the list of 330 that was released today,” Patti Blagojevich wrote on Facebook. “Don’t know if he is done yet. I’m so disappointed for Rod, and this is so hard on my girls. Even though I try to tell them not to get their hopes up, it is still crushing.’

The former governor is serving a 14-year sentence in a Colorado prison on federal corruption charges.

Sneed is told Patti and the couple’s two daughters, who have visited the former governor many times since his incarceration, were in Colorado visiting him at his minimum prison facility recently.

Reached in Florida, former powerful Ald. Dick Mell, who is Patti’s father, tells Sneed: “Look, I have an agreement not to talk publicly about this because I love my daughter very much. I just want the best for her and this is very hard on the family.”