Sneed: Supt. Johnson was expecting kidney transplant within weeks

Sneed is told Police Supt. Eddie Johnson, who fell ill and lost his balance at a South Side press conference at a police station Friday — not only needs a kidney transplant … but was anticipating a donor transplant within a few weeks.

“He [Johnson] was hoping to keep things quiet until the right donor was found,” said a top Sneed source. “This was no secret kept from the mayor’s office,” the source added. “We knew he had kidney issues.”

A police spokesman claims the Friday incident was unrelated to the superintendent’s kidney issue and had to do with blood pressure meds he was taking.