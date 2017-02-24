Sneed: Trump’s excoriation of the press is out of bounds

Is evil in the Oval?

President Donald Trump.

Please. Think.

Then think again.

Pause before again singling out the press as purveyors of fake, unfair, grossly overstated and inaccurate news.

Is a war of words what you really want?

Do the mean and degrading words you use to demonize journalists give you a magic jolt of mojo?

Isn’t being president of the world’s most powerful country enough zeitgeist?

Is it really necessary to spit angry adjectives and vindictive verbs as bazookas, bangalores and bullets to demolish journalism in what appears to be your personal battle to weaken the First Amendment?

OPINION

If so, journalists will continue to fight to get it right.

And getting it right is hard.

Damn hard.

As a Chicago reporter and columnist since 1967, I can tell you developing sources is painstaking; research is backbreaking; trust is an elusive truffle after a long dig for the truth; and getting it wrong is always devastating.

You can block us from news briefings, lock us out of press conferences, and defer to those reporters you feel are friends rather than foes.

But in the end, truth will tell — and it will tell on you.

