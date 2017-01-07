Some Illinois residents unhappy they can’t buy Powerball tickets

A Powerball lottery ticket is printed for a customer at a 7-Eleven store in February 2015 in Chicago. | Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

When James Gardner has time and a little extra money, he likes to test his luck and play the lottery. He sometimes daydreams about a more comfortable life with $10 million in the bank.

Those dreams are on hold for now thanks to the lack of a state budget.

“I won around $1,900 last month, and I play the Powerball and Mega Millions when the jackpot is big,” said Gardner, who works at a salon. “To have it taken away is crazy.”

Because the July 1 deadline came and went without a new spending plan, the Illinois Lottery had to suspend Powerball and Mega Millions sales, and the state won’t be able to pay lottery winners who’ve won more than $25,000.

Lottery winners faced a similar situation last summer, but passage of a stop-gap budget provided funds to the lottery.

This year, lottery players weren’t so lucky.

Concern over the state’s fiscal condition prompted the Multi-State Lottery Association to say it would drop Powerball in Illinois, the Sun-Times reported last month. Without a budget, the state isn’t authorized to make payments to Mega Millions or the association.

The reaction to the news has been mixed.

For Charles Brown, manager of the Food Town on East 79th Street, the lottery “isn’t (as popular) as it used to be.”

He thinks the suspension of Powerball tickets may help his customers and others who play the lottery because they won’t be spending money on something they’re not likely to win.

Lilli Gregory, 23, usually buys scratch-off tickets and buys a Mega Millions ticket once a month when the jackpot is high.

“It’s a bummer, but I’m more concerned about the other effects the lack of a budget has,” she said. “There’s tons of hard working individuals here who are losing access to the things they rely on simply because there is no budget.”

The state is still honoring “valid” claims of $25,000 or less at its Lottery Prize Centers throughout the state, according to the Illinois Lottery’s website. Those whose winnings are $600 or less can still pick up their winnings at lottery retailers.