Sources: O’Hare security chief to be fired

O’Hare Airport security chief Jeff Redding will be fired from his $118,020-a-year job for failing to fully disclose the sexual harassment allegations that prompted the Illinois Tollway to get rid of him, City Hall sources said Thursday.

Redding has been on the hot seat ever since three of this aviation police officers boarded a United Airlines jet on April 9 and dragged a bloodied and flailing Dr. David Dao down the aisle for failing to give up his seat for a United crew member.

The incident is the subject of dual investigations by Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans and by Inspector General Joe Ferguson.

But, Redding’s firing has nothing to do with the viral video that has damaged Chicago’s reputation as an international tourist destination.

Instead, sources said the firing stems from Redding’s failure to fully disclose the circumstances surrounding his firing from the Illinois Tollway six months before he was hired to oversee a $19 million-a-year, 292-employee-strong force of unarmed aviation security officers.

The Chicago Tribune reported last week that Redding was fired from the Tollway after a female toll collector who worked under him had accused Redding of sexual harassment.

The newspaper reported that the woman had accused Redding of seeking sex and money in exchange for work-related favors.

Redding did not return repeated phone calls. He has acknowledged having a sexual relationship with the woman, but insisted to the Tribune that it was consensual.

When Redding was hired last year to oversee O’Hare security, he told Aviation Commissioner Ginger Evans that he lost his job at the Tollway in a political housecleaning by then-newly-elected Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.

But Evans has since learned that was not the whole truth, City Hall sources said.

“Ginger got information that made her question the veracity of his earlier statements,” said a top mayoral aide, who asked to remain anonymous.

“She either talked to him or got some information that made her question whether he was forthright about the Tollway issues.”

At a City Council hearing on the United fiasco, Redding did not exactly distinguish himself with his evasive answers about the jurisdictional issues that have long surrounded O’Hare security.

Under questioning by Ald. Edward M. Burke (14th) about

the “general orders” that apply to aviation security officers, Redding said there were none, only “standard operating procedures.” Burke then asked for the “standard operating procedure” that applies to use of force.

“I’ll have to get back to you on that,” Redding said.

Burke was incensed. “So, you’re the deputy commissioner and you’re in charge of safety and security for Chicago’s airports. . . . And you’re not aware of whether or not there is a use of force order . . . that is distributed to your officers,” Burke said.

Redding replied that the standard operating procedure for aviation security officers dates back to 2008 and it’s in the process of being updated. “We’re going through that piece-by-piece right now,” he said.

Redding also revealed that it is not the city’s policy to “interfere” when airlines have customer service issues. But, when a security issue arises, aviation security officers are told to detain the customer until Chicago Police officers arrive.

That’s not what happened on April 9.

Four passengers were involuntarily bumped from a flight from O’Hare to Louisville after the plane was already boarded, but Dao refused to leave his seat.

That’s when three aviation cops boarded the plane and dragged the doctor down the aisle. According to his attorneys, Dao suffered a concussion and will require reconstructive surgery on his sinuses.

For the last week, Mayor Rahm Emanuel has been telling reporters that Evans had carte blanche to determine the future of aviation security—be it Redding or the entire force that works under him.

“I have told her — her report will be coming in the next two weeks — that there’s nothing sacrosanct, nobody’s sacrosanct,” the mayor said last Friday.

“Get me a top-to-bottom review of what happened and what other recommendations, and I’m not going to comment on anything until she’s done with her work. … We’ll take every corrective action we need to take.”

Earlier this week, the mayor’s answer was the same when asked about the unfair labor practices complaint filed by the union representing aviation security officers challenging the city’s decision to remove the word “police” from their vehicles, badges and uniforms.

“That has been in the works for a while, reflective of a whole series of discussions between aviation security and the police that work there,” he said.

“My main goal now is to get to the bottom of what happened, find out who’s responsible. Make whatever changes [are necessary]. When the report’s back, we’re gonna do that.”