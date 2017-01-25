Spicer: Trump wants “dialogue” with Rahm on Chicago crime

WASHINGTON – The day after President Donald Trump said via Twitter he will “send in the Feds” if Chicago does not “fix the horrible carnage,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Wednesday the next step is for a dialogue to open with Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

“I think next is we will get, hopefully get a dialogue started with Mayor Emanuel, try to figure out what a path forward can be so that we get, we come up with a plan that can keep the people of Chicago safe and help ease the problem there,” Spicer said in reply to a question from the Sun-Times at the daily briefing.

Emanuel already discussed federal assistance with Trump when he met with the then president-elect at Trump Tower in Manhattan on Dec. 7. Emanuel made a pitch when they talked for federal assistance to boost police hiring and youth mentoring programs that he hoped will stop a 50 percent surge in homicides and shootings.

Spicer spoke in broad strokes about Trump’s anticipated actions regarding Chicago. Trump focused on Chicago crime throughout his campaign, perhaps because it is former President Barack Obama’s adopted home town. What is worth noting is that Obama, with a few exceptions, avoided any overt Chicago-centric actions because he did not want to be seen as having a thumb on the scale.

Asked what Trump had in mind –more law enforcement agents or the National Guard – when he tweeted he would “send in the Feds,” Spicer said, “What he wants to do is provide the resources of the federal government. …There is no one thing.”

Spicer did not rule out anything, and said aid could come “if requested, up through the governor, through the proper channels.”

Gov. Bruce Rauner, discounted the idea of calling out the National Guard on a morning radio show in Chicago.

Spicer said there is “other aid that can be extended as well, through the U.S. Attorney’s office or other means that will insure… that the people of Chicago have the resources to feel safe.”

THE TRUMP TWITTER POST: “If Chicago doesn’t fix the horrible “carnage” going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds!”