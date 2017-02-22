Street musicians to be silenced over ACLU objections

The City Council is expected to approve new rules to quiet street performers downtown. | Sun-Times file photo

Street musicians who drive downtown residents and employees to distraction would be silenced along Michigan Avenue and State Street under a crackdown expected to be approved Wednesday by the City Council over the strenuous legal objections of the ACLU.

In a letter to aldermen before the vote, ACLU senior staff counsel Rebecca K. Glenberg left little doubt of a legal challenge.

The ordinance championed by downtown Aldermen Brendan Reilly (42nd) and Brian Hopkins (2nd) and approved by the License Committee would prohibit street performances audible from 20 feet away on several blocks on both Michigan Avenue and State Street.

The Michigan Avenue corridor would stretch between Cedar and Balbo, enlarging a ban that’s been in effect for a decade between Delaware and Superior. The State Street zone would run between Huron and Jackson Boulevard.

In those areas, no street performance would be allowed that is “audible to a person with normal hearing more than 20 feet away.” That essentially is a ban since street music, acting and recitations are “effective, only if they are loud enough to attract and maintain an audience on a public sidewalk,” Glenberg said.

“The street performer ordinance already has serious First Amendment problems. The proposed amendments to the ordinance would add new restrictions that cannot satisfy constitutional standards, leaving the city open to a strong likelihood of litigation,” Glenberg wrote.

“The city should not impose those new restrictions on street performers and should, instead, eliminate the current permit requirement and the prohibition on performances in Millennium Park.”

Glenberg noted that “public sidewalks, like parks, are traditional public forums.” The government “may not regulate speech” in those areas “unless it is necessary to serve a compelling state interest and narrowly drawn to achieve that end.”

The ACLU’s warning is expected to fall on deaf ears at Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

That’s how determined Reilly and Hopkins are to appease noise-weary constituents who have had it up to here with the incessant drumming and saxophone playing.

At a committee meeting last week that surprisingly included no opposing testimony, they described listening to the “Bucket Boys” — not one group, but three of them — for 10 hours a day. They talked about being unable to enjoy life’s simple pleasures — talking on the phone, watching TV, listening to their own music or reading a book — while enduring that racket.

Matt Borkowski told aldermen he had personally logged 70 complaints over the last year from his home at 20 N. State. That’s because the sheer number of performers and the noise they generate has “increased aggressively.”

“We do have times during the holiday season in good weather — the days that we are off from work, on vacation or sick trying to rest and recover — that we’ll have up to three groups of these bucket drummers performing simultaneously within two blocks for eight-to-10 hours at a time,” Borkowski said.

“I can hear them living a block away, seven stories up, with all of my doors and windows closed. And I can hear them clearly over my television in any room that I am in and there’s nothing I can do about it.”

South Side Ald. David Moore (17th) has branded the ordinance a political placebo.

“This will be a feel-good thing when it passes for you. Yay,” Moore said, clapping his hands in mock applause before casting the only “no” vote in committee.

“Then you get out there and you’re back in the same situation. . . . I’m just being real. If they’re not enforcing [the permit requirement], you think they’re . . . gonna start enforcing something new? . . . Let’s not just layer something on.”

License Committee Chairman Emma Mitts (37th) put Reilly and Hopkins on the defensive when she referred to the unrelenting gang violence that recently killed three innocent youngsters.

She accused her colleagues of worrying about “noise from the guys on the streets and we’re hearing bullet shots every day in our neighborhoods. Which one would I rather have?”

Reilly countered: “I don’t mean to trivialize the role of the Police Department or the need for them to address violent crime in communities struggling with it the most.”

But he added: “For the officers dedicated to the beats in the downtown area, we’d like them to prioritize this as a quality of life concern.”

Hopkins said aldermen have to juggle “thousands of issues” ranging from “the relatively minor, routine, mundane to literally life and death where people are dying on the streets of our city.”

He told Mitts, “I respect what you’re saying. Right now, we have a relatively mundane issue before us. That’s what we’re gonna deal with for the next few minutes. Then, we’ll move on to some of the things that really matter.”