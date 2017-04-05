Police Supt. Eddie Johnson set to get kidney from family member

Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson, who has been waiting for a new kidney, said Thursday that “My son, Daniel, who is 25, is a match and so is a cousin — and two anonymous donors are going through the process. | James Foster/For the Sun-Times

Sneed is told Chicago Police Supt. Eddie Johnson, who is in need of a kidney transplant, has found at least two donors, the leading candidate being his son.

“Let’s put it this way,” said Johnson, who has been on a kidney transplant waiting list, “I’m so grateful.”

“My son, Daniel, who is 25, is a match and so is a cousin — and two anonymous donors are going through the process.

“So if all the i’s get dotted and t’s crossed, the worst-case scenario is the procedure will be taking place in June at Rush University Medical Center.”

Ironically, Johnson was diagnosed with glomerulonephritis, a kidney condition, 32 years ago when he was 25 — the same age as his son.