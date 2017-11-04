Transportation Department reviewing United Airlines incident

WASHINGTON – The Department of Transportation said is “reviewing” whether United Airlines followed the rules in the wake of a passenger being dragged off a plane at O’Hare Airport.

The incident, caught in videos shot by other passengers – triggered a national backlash against United because it shows the man being forcibly removed from a Louisville-bound flight on Sunday by Chicago Aviation Department police.

Shares in United Continental Holdings were down on Tuesday morning, as reaction to a passenger forcibly dragged off a plane is growing.

FEDS ARE REVIEWING

“The Department of Transportation (USDOT) remains committed to protecting the rights of consumers and is reviewing the involuntary denied boarding of passenger(s) from United Express flight 3411 to determine whether the airline complied with the oversales rule,” a spokesman said in a statement.

“The Department is responsible for ensuring that airlines comply with the Department’s consumer protection regulations including its oversales rule. While it is legal for airlines to involuntary bump passengers from an oversold flight when there are not enough volunteers, it is the airline’s responsibility to determine its own fair boarding priorities.”

MEMBERS OF CONGRESS REACT

Rep. Mike Quigley D-Ill., said in a statement, “this was a deeply troubling and unfortunate situation that should never have escalated to the point that it did. Regardless of what the booking policy of an airline may be, every passenger deserves a safe travel experience and should always be treated with dignity and respect.”

Rep. Jan Schakowsky D-Ill., said in a statement, ““I am absolutely appalled at how United Airlines treated one of their customers flying out of Chicago this weekend. The use of extreme force featured in the video circulating on social media today is shocking and unacceptable.

“The situation that United Airlines faced was one of their own making: United had overbooked its own flight and chose to forcibly remove a passenger instead of increasing their offer until a passenger chose to leave the flight willingly. This use of excessive force is absolutely unacceptable. The Response from United Airlines has been brazenly inadequate – their apology over having to ‘re-accommodate’ passengers is completely insulting, and their attempt to pass the buck by blaming the Chicago Police Department for the incident demonstrates that they do not understand the gravity of this incident. At a minimum, United Airlines must immediately change their policy and give full restitution and compensation to the victim. This is far from the end of the story. ”