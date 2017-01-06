Trump decision today on Paris climate deal. Stay? Go?

President Donald Trump (pictured on March 24, 2017) speaks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Trump has been handing out his cellphone number to world leaders, raising concerns about the security and secrecy of his communications. | Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP file photo

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump, who campaigned on pulling the U.S. out of the Paris climate deal, will announce his decision on Thursday at 2 p.m. Chicago time.

In reality show style, Trump teased his announcement in a Twitter post on Wednesday night: “I will be announcing my decision on Paris Accord, Thursday at 3:00 P.M. The White House Rose Garden. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!”

A variety of news reports conclude Trump will quit the Paris climate agreement – something he can do with a signature and without the need for any congressional votes.

This is only the latest reversal of policies, pacts and programs related to former President Barack Obama that Trump is reversing.

If the U.S. ends it’s participation in the Paris pact, as Reuters points out, “A U.S. withdrawal would deepen a rift with U.S. allies and put the United States in the same league as Syria and Nicaragua as the world’s only non-participants in the landmark 195-nation accord agreed upon in Paris in 2015.”

