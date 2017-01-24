Trump: If Chicago can’t fix “carnage” will “send in the Feds”

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump continued on Tuesday to shine a spotlight on crime in Chicago, saying via Twitter if Chicago doesn’t fix “carnage,”then “I will send in the Feds.”

“If Chicago doesn’t fix the horrible “carnage” going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds!”