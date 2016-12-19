Trump met with Chris Reyes, leader of giant Rosemont food company

President-elect Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Orlando Amphitheater at the Central Florida Fairgrounds on Friday. | Evan Vucci/Associated Press

WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump met Monday with Chris Reyes, co-chairman of Reyes Holdings, the giant food and beverage firm headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont.

Reyes was one in a string of meetings Trump conducted from his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Trump spokesman Jason Miller did not say if Reyes was in the running for a job in the Trump administration.

Reyes is a major Chicago philanthropist and is a big donor to the Republican National Committee, chaired by Reince Priebus, Trump’s incoming White House chief of staff. Reyes is the chairman of the board of the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago and on the board of the Museum of Science and Industry.