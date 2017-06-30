WASHINGTON – Four days after his inauguration, President Donald Trump threatened to “send in the Feds” if Chicago could not stop its “horrible carnage,” and on Thursday, the Chicago Sun-Times reported that’s just what he did.
In a Twitter post on Friday morning, Trump said, “Crime and killings in Chicago have reached such epidemic proportions that I am sending in Federal help. 1714 shootings in Chicago this year!”
According to the Chicago Sun-Times count, 1,737 people have been shot this year, 306 of them fatally.
Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s City Hall was aware that the Trump administration was mustering some additional resources for the city and Sun-Times crime reporter Frank Main reported Thursday, that “authorities confirmed that about 20 additional agents with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives have been sent to Chicago to combat gun violence here.
“The ATF agents are working with about 20 counterparts from the Chicago Police Department and Illinois State Police on a strike force whose mission is to solve shootings and hunt down gun traffickers through ballistics technology.
“Prosecutors from the U.S. attorney’s office and Cook County state’s attorney’s office have been assigned to the force to decide whether suspects in gun crimes should be charged in state or federal court.
“The goal is the prosecute as many of these guys as possible federally where they will serve longer prison terms,” said Anthony Riccio, head of the Chicago Police Department’s organized crime unit.