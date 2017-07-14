Trump taps Chicago prosecutor Krickbaum for Iowa U.S. Attorney post

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Friday tapped a federal prosecutor based in Chicago, Marc Krickbaum – a former Des Moines prosecutor – to be the new U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Iowa.

Krickbaum’s name was sent to the White House with the backing of the two Iowa senators, both Republicans: Sen. Charles Grassley, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and Sen. Joni Ernst.

Given the support of Grassley, Krickbaum’s nomination will fly out of the Judiciary panel.

Krickbaum is currently an Assistant United States Attorney in the Northern District of Illinois, which is based in Chicago. He previously served as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Southern District of Iowa.

The situation in Illinois, with three U.S. Attorney vacancies – for the Northern, Southern and Central Districts – because any name Trump is considering also has to pass muster with the two Democratic Illinois Senators, Sen. Dick Durbin, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and Sen. Tammy Duckworth.