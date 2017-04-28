Trump taps Skokie’s Jovita Carranza to be Treasurer of the U.S.

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Friday tapped Skokie’s Jovita Carranza to be Treasurer of the United States.

She was a member of Trump’s National Hispanic Advisory Council during the election and met with Trump in December about a position.



The White House released a bio on Carranza:

Ms. Carranza currently is the Founder of JCR Group which provides services to companies and non-governmental organizations. She previously served as Deputy Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) under President George W. Bush, after receiving unanimous confirmation. Prior to her service in SBA, Carranza had a distinguished career at United Parcel Service where she started as a part-time, night-shift box handler and worked her way up to be the highest ranking Latina in company history where she served as president of Latin America and Caribbean operations. Ms. Carranza earned her MBA from the University of Miami in Florida. She also has received executive, management and financial training at the INSEAD Business School in Paris, France; Michigan State University; and the University of Chicago.