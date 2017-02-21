Trump Tuesday: Says anti-Semitism ‘horrible’ after incidents

How can you honor a man who never stops honoring himself? asks columnist Neil Steinberg. | AP file photo

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump toured the National Museum of African American History and Culture on Tuesday as Hillary Clinton jumps back in the fray, challenging Trump in the morning to speak out following a wave of anti-Semitic incidents – including a threat to a JCC in Chicago.

Trump did, at the museum, addressing anti-Semitism as “horrible and has to stop.”

After the tour Trump discussed prejudice against blacks and Jews, saying s “we have to fight bigotry, intolerance and hatred,” saying a wave of anti-Semitic incidents are “horrible and painful.”

In an unusual move, Trump on Tuesday morning refrained from posting anything on Twitter before heading from the White House to the newest Smithsonian museum.

Backstory: Trump visited the museum with top African-Americans in his month-old administration, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson and Omarosa Manigault, whose firing as a contestant on Trump’s “The Apprentice” put her on a path that led to her appointment as Assistant to the President and Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison.

Trump daughter Ivanka was also with them.

The African American museum opened last Sept. 24 at a ceremony that included former President Barack Obama, the nation’s first African-American and former President George W. Bush who Bush signed the legislation establishing the museum in 2003.

Trump toured the museum with director Lonnie Bunch III, the former Chicago Historical Society from 2001 to 2005. The museum includes an exhibit about Carson, pegged to his work as a prominent African American physician.

Context…

Trump at his press conference last week triggered a controversy when he asked White House reporter April Ryan, who is African-American, if she would set-up a meeting with him and the Congressional Black Caucus.

This came after Ryan asked Trump about his “inner city agenda” and if he would meet with the CBC.

***

Hillary Clinton and Ivanka Trump both posted on threats to the Jewish community in the U.S.

@hillaryclinton…“JCC threats, cemetery desecration & online attacks are so troubling & they need to be stopped. Everyone must speak out, starting w/ @POTUS.” 7:09 a.m. Eastern Time Tuesday

@ivankatrump… “America is a nation built on the principle of religious tolerance. We must protect our houses of worship & religious centers.” #JCC 5:59 p.m. Eastern Time Monday

Backstory: Until Trump’s statement at the African American museum on Tuesday morning, the question hanging out there was: Will Trump say anything about these incidents against the U.S. Jewish community?

Ivanka Trump converted to Judaism and with her husband, Jared Kushner are raising their children in an Orthodox Jewish home.

There has been a wave of anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S., the most recent on Monday, when 11 Jewish Community Centers – including the Hyde Park JCC, 5200 S Hyde Park Blvd., in Chicago – received phone threats.

From a Monday statement from the JCC Association of North America on the increasing number of incidents:

“– Today, 11 Jewish community centers received phoned-in bomb threats. This comes in the aftermath of three waves of bomb threats in January (Jan. 9, Jan. 18, and Jan. 31), resulting in, through today, 69 incidents at 54 JCCs in 27 states and one Canadian province in total. All bomb threats in both January and today have proven to be hoaxes, and all JCCs impacted have returned to regular operations.”

Last week, Trump took a question at his press conference about rising anti-Semitism – and treated it as if he were accused of anti-Semitism. The reporter – from a Jewish news outlet – who asked the question prefaced it by saying he was not accusing Trump personally of anti-Semitism.