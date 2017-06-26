Trump Twitter: Obama ‘colluded or obstructed’ trying to help Clinton

President Donald Trump was back on Twitter Monday morning, slamming his predecessor for doing nothing about Russian influence on the 2016 presidential election.

Though Trump himself has previously said he’s not convinced Russia did meddle in the election — despite the conclusion of U.S. intelligence agencies — Trump’s latest Twitter tack is to attack Barack Obama for not doing anything about it.

Trump also accused Obama of collusion for making that choice, saying Obama was motivated not by caution but by a belief that Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton would win.

“The reason that President Obama did NOTHING about Russia after being notified by the CIA of meddling is that he expected Clinton would win..” Trump tweeted in a two-part attack.

Though U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that the Russian meddling was intended to help Trump, the president said Obama’s inaction on the matter was intended to help Democrats. His second tweet said that Obama “did not want to ‘rock the boat.’ He didn’t ‘choke,’ he colluded or obstructed, and it did the Dems and Crooked Hillary no good.”

A third tweet added: “The real story is that President Obama did NOTHING after being informed in August about Russian meddling. With 4 months looking at Russia…”

Then this: ..under a magnifying glass, they have zero “tapes” of T people colluding. There is no collusion & no obstruction. I should be given apology!

Earlier in the morning, Trump had been on a different topic, health care:

The Democrats have become nothing but OBSTRUCTIONISTS, they have no policies or ideas. All they do is delay and complain.They own ObamaCare! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2017

He returned to that topic after his four-part Russia rant: