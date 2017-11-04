Trump viewed United video; incident ‘troubling’, says Spicer

This image, made from a video on Sunday, April 9, 2017, provided by Audra D. Bridges, shows a passenger who was removed from a United Airlines flight in Chicago. | Audra D. Bridges via AP

WASHINGTON – White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Tuesday the video of a passenger dragged off an United Airlines flight by force was “troubling.”

With law enforcement officials and United Airlines reviewing their own policies, Spicer said “let’s not get ahead of where that review goes.

“It was an unfortunate incidence. Clearly, when you watch the video, it is troubling to see how it was handled.”

Spicer was responding to a question at the daily briefing on whether there should be a government investigation in United or the airline industry as a whole when it comes to passenger treatment.

Asked if Trump has viewed the video, Spicer said, “I’m sure he has.”

