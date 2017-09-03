Two House panels approve plan to repeal Obama health law

House Speaker Paul Ryan uses charts and graphs to make his case for the GOP's long-awaited plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on Thursday during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington.

WASHINGTON – Republicans have scored an early triumph as a second key House panel approved a bill to end the Obama health law and fundamentally restructure Medicaid for low-income people.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee cleared the GOP bill on a party-line vote of 31-23 Thursday — after more than 27 hours of debate. The Ways and Means Committee approved the legislation earlier in the day.

With backing from President Donald Trump, Speaker Paul Ryan wants to push the bill through the House in weeks. Ryan appears to be off to a good start, though opposition is building.

Hospitals, doctors, and consumer groups are warning of large coverage losses and cost shifts if the bill is signed into law as written.

The GOP chairman of a Senate committee that would review the House Republican healthcare plan called it a good start toward repealing and replacing the reforms enacted under former President Barack Obama, but he’s not yet ready to commit to voting for the package.

“Let’s wait to see what comes out of the House,” Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee said.

The legislation would strip away many of the reforms put in place under the Affordable Care Act but leave some of the law’s more popular provisions intact.

In the Senate, Alexander chairs the committee that has jurisdiction over healthcare issues. But when the bill clears the House and arrives in the Senate, Republican leaders are prepared to bypass Alexander’s committee and take the legislation directly to the Senate floor for a vote.

In an interview with USA TODAY, Alexander said he has no problem with that approach.

“We’ve given it plenty of hearings,” he said of the GOP plan. “There’s nothing new in the bill, really. We’ve debated it and heard it for six years. For the last five weeks, our committee has been working with the committees in the House and the Finance Committee in the Senate. We’ve been actively involved in consulting on the bill. I’m satisfied with it so far, and we’ll just have to see what the best way is to bring it (to the Senate) and get a result.”

The Congressional Budget Office has yet to release its cost analysis of the bill, which also would indicate how many Americans could lose health insurance under the plan. But the Kaiser Family Foundation and other analysts have said older Americans who have low incomes and live in areas where insurance is expensive would end up paying more under the Republican plan.

Congress is hoping to send the healthcare replacement bill to Trump’s desk by April.