UIC releases lengthy report on racial inequality in Chicago

A University of Illinois at Chicago report examines "pervasive" racial inequalities in the city when it comes to housing, economics, criminal justice and health care. | Getty Images

A University of Illinois at Chicago report examines “pervasive” racial inequalities in the city when it comes to housing, economics, criminal justice and health care.

The 184-page report released Monday looks at three groups which each make up roughly one-third of Chicago’s population: blacks, whites and Latinos.

Among other findings, researchers say Chicago remains one of the most segregated U.S. cities and past discriminatory housing practices have led to lower rates of homeownership among racial minorities when compared with whites. The report says a majority of white Chicagoans own homes compared with 35 percent for blacks and 43 percent for Latinos.

The report is called “A Tale of Three Cities: The State of Racial Justice in Chicago” and was prepared by UIC’s Institute for Research on Race and Public Policy.