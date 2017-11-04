United Airlines incident may spur Congress to act: Lipinski

WASHINGTON – Congress may need to act to make sure United Airlines – or any other carrier – can never again drag a passenger off a plane, Rep. Dan Lipinski D-Ill., said on Tuesday.

Lipinski is a member of the House Transportation Committee’s Aviation subcommittee, which has a broad jurisdiction over airlines and almost every other aspect of flying.

On Sunday, Chicago Aviation Department police at O’Hare Airport removed, with force, a man on a Louisville-bound flight in order to make a seat available on the full flight for a United employee.

The incident, a debacle for United, headquartered in Chicago, has triggered outrage, with lawmakers, from Chicago’s City Council to Congress poised to act.

The federal Department of Transportation is also going to review the matter.

The Chicago Aviation police officer involved in the incident has been put on leave.

The passenger dragging caught on video shot by a passenger touched off a firestorm.

“United failed in this instance, without a doubt,” Lipinski said. Many of us who fly frequently have experienced overbooking situations, but obviously how it was handled in this circumstance was unacceptable, and no passenger should ever be put through what this individual was.

“It appears that the boarding system broke down at many levels, and I expect to hear soon from the Department of Transportation, United, and the Chicago Department of Aviation about what occurred, how they’ll prevent this from occurring again, and who will be held accountable. As someone who has advocated for passengers being afforded better consumer protections by airlines, this may be a case where we have to legislate appropriate action and recourse, because what occurred over the weekend can never happen again.”

Federal regulations allow passengers to be bounced on an “oversold flight.” It is not yet clear if this United flight would have been considered oversold if the extra four passengers who needed a seat were not United employees.