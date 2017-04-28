Vranas sentenced to 18 months in CPS scam, Byrd-Bennett up next

Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Barbara Byrd-Bennett is due for sentencing at 1 p.m. Friday in the courtroom of U.S. District Judge Edmond Chang. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times file photo

One of the last two players in a contract-rigging scandal that rocked Chicago Public Schools was sentenced to 18 months in prison on Friday at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse — and the second is to be sentenced there this afternoon.

North suburban businessman Thomas Vranas is to serve three years on supervised release after his 18-month prison term. He must surrender to authorities by Sept. 11.

Vranas cried after U.S. District Judge Edmond Chang handed down the sentence.

Barbara Byrd-Bennett, 67, and Vranas, 36, were indicted a year and a half ago in the bribery scheme, along with Vranas’ former partner, Gary Solomon, 49. Byrd-Bennett, Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s second handpicked schools chief whom he affectionately called “B3”, is expected to learn her sentence at a hearing that begins at 1 p.m.

Chang sentenced Solomon last month to seven years in prison.

In sentencing Vranas, Chang noted the financial struggle that Chicago’s public school system is facing. “I think you know every dollar expected to go to Ms. Byrd-Bennett is a dollar CPS could have used for itself,” the judge said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Megan Church gave Vranas credit for helping prosecutors build the rest of their case. “When he came in he was a breath of fresh air,” she said, describing Vranas’ participation as “candid” and “forthcoming.” But she also noted he was part of the scheme to use “clout to get contracts.”

As two rows of his relatives looked on, Vranas apologized before hearing his sentence.

“Your honor, I apologize to the court to the government and to my family. I also apologize to CPS, the students and the city of Chicago,” he said. “What I did was wrong. I blame myself and no one else for my actions.

“If the court gives me a second chance I will work for the rest of my life to make amends.”

He left the courthouse without commenting just as many Byrd-Bennett relatives were walking in.

Vranas also will be on the hook for some of the $254,000 in restitution to CPS. How much is to be finalized Friday afternoon at the Byrd-Bennett sentencing hearing.

The sentencings come two years after the FBI confronted Byrd-Bennett – when prosecutors say the then-CEO of CPS “lied about just about everything.”

In an extraordinary chapter in Chicago’s long history of graft, the feds ultimately learned that Solomon engineered Byrd-Bennett’s rise to the top of CPS, the third-largest school district in the nation. He hoped she would steer millions to his companies. In return, he promised to pay her hundreds of thousands of dollars in kickbacks.

Not only did Byrd-Bennett oblige, but in their substantial correspondence she authored a nine-word, emoji-punctuated email that secured her place in Chicago’s corruption hall of fame: “I have tuition to pay and casinos to visit (:”.

Byrd-Bennett never pocketed any money but pleaded guilty to wire fraud in October 2015. Vranas pleaded guilty to a bribe conspiracy in April 2016. Solomon pleaded guilty to wire fraud last October.

Byrd-Bennett worked for Solomon and Vranas at The SUPES Academy LLC and Synesi Associates LLC after running school systems in Cleveland and Detroit. She was then sent to CPS in 2011 to coach a short-lived Emanuel appointee, but she was quickly tapped to be Chicago’s “interim” chief education officer in April 2012.

That same month, she secretly signed a “consulting agreement” with Solomon and Vranas, agreeing she would receive a percentage of the gross revenues from any contract she could steer their way. Solomon promised to stash the money away for her in accounts for her twin grandsons and turn it over to her as a “signing bonus” when she later returned to his payroll.

Solomon was also working behind the scenes. He told the mayor’s deputy for education in a July 2012 email that CPS’ CEO at the time, Jean-Claude Brizard, wanted out of his job — and Byrd-Bennett was “all in.”

By July 24, 2012, Solomon was applauding Byrd-Bennett in an email that read, “Congrats Madam CEO!!!” The rest of the city wouldn’t learn of Byrd-Bennett’s promotion for three more months.

Once in charge of CPS, Byrd-Bennett steered some $23 million in no-bid contracts to Solomon’s companies in late 2012 and 2013.

“She sold her integrity and sold out the students of the Chicago Public Schools, and then she worked to enrich herself and her co-schemers at the expense of CPS, its students, its teachers, its administrators, and the City of Chicago,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Megan Church wrote.

But before the scheme was revealed, Emanuel fondly referred to Byrd-Bennett as “B3.” She led CPS through much of his first term, guiding the schools system through a 2012 teachers’ strike and the high-profile controversial shuttering of a record 50 schools in 2013. Her lawyers referred to both as “accomplishments” in their recent memo to the judge.

Her tenure ended when FBI subpoenas landed at the district in April 2015 — days after voters gave Emanuel a second term as mayor. Byrd-Bennett, Solomon and Vranas wouldn’t be indicted until October of that year. Byrd-Bennett pleaded guilty days after she was charged.

Prosecutors said at the time they would recommend a sentence of roughly seven years in exchange for Byrd-Bennett’s cooperation with their investigation. Acknowledging that Byrd-Bennett first lied to the FBI when confronted by agents, Church has said Byrd-Bennett ultimately “cooperated first, and she cooperated fully.”

After admitting her role in the scheme to the judge, Byrd-Bennett also gave a tearful apology to the schoolchildren of Chicago, and their families.

“They deserved much more,” she said, “much more than I gave to them.”