WATCH: Obama returns to University of Chicago for forum

Former President Barack Obama at a forum Monday at the Logan Center for the Arts at the University of Chicago. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Former President Barack Obama was set to return Monday to the University of Chicago, where he once taught constitutional law, for his first post-presidential public appearance.

“So, what’s been going on while I’ve been gone?” Obama asked with a smile as he took his seat on stage. “It is wonderful to be home.”

Obama kicked off the discussion at the Logan Center for the arts by discussing his time as a community organizer.

“The single most important thing I can do to help in any way, I can prepare the next generation of leadership to take up the baton,” Obama said.

Of his early years organizing in Chicago, he added: “It did change me. This community gave me a lot more than I was able to give in return.”

A lot of young people, he said, “feel as if their involvement would not make a difference. It’s not worth their time.”

He was flanked on stage by several young people, some from area high schools and colleges.

The invitation-only audience included students selected from, according to Obama’s office: Harold Washington College; Malcolm X College; Kennedy King College; Columbia College; University of Chicago; Chicago State University; University of Illinois at Chicago; Roosevelt University; Northwestern University; DePaul University, Illinois Institute of Technology; and Loyola University.

Obama’s appearance comes the same week that Trump hits his 100-day mark in office (which is Saturday, April 29). Obama also is resurfacing the same week that Trump may try again — after one failed attempt — to repeal Obama’s signature health care law, and as the Trump White House also seeks to unravel the Iran nuclear deal.

Obama arrived in Chicago Sunday on a private plane and returned to the Roseland/Pullman community — blocks from where he started his career as a community organizer — to talk to young men about ways to curb violence in Chicago.

Obama was invited to a neighborhood center at 420 W. 111th by former Education Secretary Arne Duncan. Duncan is now a managing partner at the nonprofit Emerson Collective and working on projects to help reduce crime in Chicago by training and finding jobs for at-risk young men.

Obama “felt like he was getting back in touch with his roots,” Obama spokesman Kevin Lewis said about the surprise visit. “Obama listened to the young men’s stories and shared some of the challenges that he faced growing up. He expressed that he was optimistic about their potential to positively contribute to their communities and support their families because of the services provided in the program. The young men reflected on how the program is already having a real impact on their lives.”

This week kicks off Obama taking on a higher profile since he left office on Jan. 20.

Later on Sunday, Obama hosted a dinner for his Obama Presidential Center and then spent the night in his Kenwood home.

The dinner is part of Obama’s ongoing efforts to nurture relationships potentially useful in what will be a massive fundraising effort to build and endow the center — a library, museum and event complex in Jackson Park.

Former President Barack Obama to speak on this U of C stage at 11 – first public appearance since leaving office. pic.twitter.com/kYcJlWHklD — Tina Sfondeles (@TinaSfon) April 24, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js