White House sends Durbin, Duckworth a name for Chicago U.S. Attorney

WASHINGTON – The White House sent the name of a potential nominee for U.S. Attorney for Chicago to Illinois Democratic Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, Durbin’s office said Friday.

The name was not released, but the finalists to replace former U.S. Attorney for the Norther District of Illinois were, sources said were Chicago lawyers John Lausch, Michael Scudder and Andrew Porter.

Once Durbin and Duckworth receive the paperwork from the White House, a screening committee formed and announced in May will vet the White House submission. The screening panel will tell Durbin and Duckworth whether they will recommend that person for the job.

The process, once the paperwork is received, should take two or three weeks.