Sports federations face obstacles in sanctioning Russian athletes
Richard McLaren’s investigation revealed a system that reached the highest levels of Russian sport and government, involved more than 1,000 athletes.
Richard McLaren’s investigation revealed a system that reached the highest levels of Russian sport and government, involved more than 1,000 athletes.
Over 10 days in August, the biggest meet of her life ended like most of the others in the 4 years that came before it, with Biles on the podium.
A new report into systematic Russian doping details a wide-ranging “institutional conspiracy” that involved more than 1,000 athletes.
They revealed records of “Therapeutic Use Exemptions” (TUEs), which allow athletes to use otherwise-banned substances.
Ryan Lochte feels “a little hurt” after two men were arrested for allegedly rushing the stage after he performed Monday on “Dancing with the Stars.”
Lochte agreed to a ban that will also render him ineligible for world championships next July.