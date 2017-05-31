0-tel California: Cubs prisoners of their own device in bat-ugly trip

SAN DIEGO – The more fans call for change, the more the Cubs lineup stays the same.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon doubled down Wednesday on the “patience” refrain he has invoked for weeks as young hitters in his lineup have continued to struggle during the team’s slow start.

“It’s the nature of a young player,” he said. “Yes, they’re World Series champs; they did a great job last year. But that doesn’t mean your mind [doesn’t] work differently maybe the next year.

“I just think you’ve got to stay with them.”

The Cubs' only scoring play of the game Wednesday ended when Willson Contreras was tagged out trying to advance to an unmanned third base in the second.

Even on a day he gave a scheduled rest to struggling shortstop Addison Russell (.216) a declared strength in the lineup he put on the field, Cub patience slipped into June with little change in production.

Three hits later, they were beaten 2-1 by a bad Padres team and headed home from their first winless two-city road trip since their 101-loss season five years ago.

It was the same two cities in August 2012.

This time the defending champs scored just nine runs in six games – five on just 11 hits combined in the three against the last-place Padres.

And their woes with men at second and third base continue to redefine scoring position – their 1-for-9 Wednesday in that situation making them just 3-for-40 over the six games (2-for-26 against the Padres).

And this: They managed just one hit in 22 2/3 scoreless innings by the opposing bullpens.

“I think it’s an anomaly moment offensively for us,” Maddon reiterated after the game Wednesday. “We just have to keep working on it.”

Postseason hero Kyle Schwarber (.170), whose only hit during the trip was a solo home run in a 6-2 loss Tuesday, stayed in the No. 2 spot in the order through a 0-for-4 day that included his team-leading 59th and 60th strikeouts.

Maddon said he likes Schwarber’s at-bats lately and sees no reason, at least yet, to drop his former leadoff man to a lower part of the order.

Even after hitting his homer Tuesday, Schwarber wasn’t buying the breaking-out-of-the-slump softball media tossed him.

“There’s still work to do,” he said. “Took a step in a positive direction. … I’ve just got to take it at-bat by at-bat and not worry about previous pitches, previous at-bats. I feel like it’s getting better. I can’t look at the numbers. I’ve just got to stick with what’s going on in the box and stay with the process.

“There’s a lot of season left to be played. It’s the same with our team – a lot of season to be played and things can turn out differently.”

Notes: Ben Zobrist’s left wrist continues to bother him when he swings the bat right-handed, and the leadoff man was subsequently lifted for right-handed pinch-hitter Albert Almora Jr. in the eighth with lefty Brad Hand pitching. “It’s kind of a how-does-it-feel-today kind of thing,” said Zobrist, who hopes to be functional from both sides of the plate by Friday, when the Cubs open a 10-game homestand. …Kris Bryant slipped rounding second base in the sixth inning and turned his ankle. But he waved off the trainer, finished the game and is expected to play Friday without issue.