’05 World Series champ Tadahito Iguchi to throw White Sox first pitch

White Sox's Tadahito Iguchi slides past the tag of Toronto Blue Jays catcher Gregg Zaun to score on a single by teammate Paul Konerko during the first inning Aug. 4, 2005 in Chicago. | Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Tadahito Iguchi may have officially retired from baseball after a 21-year career Saturday in Japan, but on Thursday, he’ll return to the ballpark where he peaked in his career.

Former White Sox second baseman and 2005 World Series champion Iguchi is scheduled to return to Guaranteed Rate Field for the first time since he was traded to Philadelphia in 2007. He’s throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Iguchi, 42, batted .278 with 66 doubles, 10 triples, 39 home runs 169 RBI, 34 stolen bases and 216 runs scored in 363 games over three seasons with the White Sox. He recorded a game-winning, three-run home run in Game 2 of the 2005 American League Division Series against Boston.

Iguchi, a native of Tokyo, Japan, played a bulk of his professional career in his homeland. He spent four season in the Major Leagues, playing with the White Sox, Phillies and Giants. Iguchi spent 17 seasons between Daiei (1997-2004) and Chiba Lotte (2009-17) in the Japan Pacific League, hitting .270 with 251 home runs, 1,017 RBI, 176 stolen bases and 939 runs scored in 1,915 games.