10 Bears questions: What Sunday means, plane woes and stadium 97

John Fox said the Bears are closer than people think to being good.

Willie Young agreed, saying they couldn’t be much further away.

“Obviously, look at our record,” the outside linebacker said. “It’s hard to accept, because we know who we are as a team.”

While we quote Bill Parcells — “You are what your record says you are” — here are 10 questions before the 3-12 Bears’ finale in Minneapolis:

Willie Young said the Bears have a lot to play for Sunday. (AP)

1. So what’s at stake here?

Lose, and the Bears draft third.

Win, and the Bears can draft as low as fifth, depending on how the the 3-12 Jaguars (vs. Colts), 4-11 Rams (vs. the Cardinals) and 4-11 Jets (vs. the Bills) fare. The Bears are guaranteed a better pick than the Jaguars if the two are tied, based on strength of schedule. The Rams traded their pick to the Titans last offseason in the Jared Goff deal.

2. Otherwise, it’s a meaningless game?

“There’s a lot to play for — one another, you got guys playing for contracts right now,” Young said. “At this time of the year, it says a lot about your character and seeing who you are as a person. Believe it or not, coaches really look closely at this film more so than anything else, just to see who’s going to fight ’til the end.”

3. No way they can win, right?

The Bears and Browns are the only teams to go winless on the road.

If the Bears lose Sunday, they’ll go 0-8 for the first time ever, and winless for the first time since they went 0-7 in 1974.

Fox hasn’t talked to his players about it.

“I think they’ve lived it just like I have,” he said. “I think they’re well aware.”

Amazingly, he’s won more road games in his Bears tenure — five — than home games. He said that has more to do with “who you’re playing, not where.”

4. Friendly skies?

Fox could relate to the Vikings plane skidding off the runway in Appleton, Wis., last week.

He was coaching the USFL’s Los Angeles Express in 1985 when, while boarding a team flight in San Antonio, an equipment truck whacked the plane and creased its outer belly.

“We had a couple guys get flights back on their own,” Fox said.

One was future Hall of Famer Steve Young, who played quarterback for the Express.

Fox flew on the damaged plane.

“Couldn’t afford the tickets,” he said.

5. Will the Bears give backup quarterback David Fales a shot Sunday?

In a word, no.

“Matt (Barkley) has gotten all the work this week,” Fox said, “and he’ll be the starting quarterback going into the game.”

6. Pep talk for Treadwell?

Despite posting only one catch as a rookie, Crete-Monee High School alum Laquon Treadwell is “gonna be a good player,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said.

The receiver hurt his ankle three weeks ago, and hasn’t played since. He’s doubtful for Sunday.

“I see too much good qualities out of him — the toughness, the athleticism, the quickness in and out of the breaks, all those different things,” Zimmer said.

Still, he admitted he “could probably use a pep talk.”

7. Eye catching?

The last time Zimmer faced the Bears, his life changed. He scratched his eye during the Vikings’ loss at Soldier Field on Oct. 31, then underwent surgery to fix a torn retina.

Four weeks later, the tear became a detached retina. He needed emergency surgery, and missed one game. He’ll need another operations after the season.

“One eye can see really good,” he said, “and one eye I can’t see very much out of.”

8. Wanna bet?

The Vikings have covered the spread in eight of their last 10 home games, while the Bears have done the same in two of seven road contests. The Vikings are 5 1/2-point favorites.

9. New park?

U.S. Bank Stadium will mark the 97th different stadium the Bears have played in, according to unofficial team records.

The last time the Bears played in a stadium during its first year was 2014, when they beat the 49ers in the regular season opener at Levi’s Stadium.

10. Josh who?

If Pernell McPhee and/or Young can’t go Sunday, the Bears could activate outside linebacker Josh Shirley, who signed two weeks ago to the practice squad.

Shirley, who has appeared in five games for the Buccaneers and Seahawks, is trying not to think too hard about his chance.

“I just see an opportunity where I can learn the playbook,” he said, “and show what I can do.”