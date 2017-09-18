12 takeaways from the Bears’ 29-7 loss to the Bucs in Week 2

Some thoughts and observations after watching the film and going through the stats of the Bears’ 29-7 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday (as previously shared on Twitter):

1. The Bucs had simple plan to beat the #Bears that can work for other teams: Sell out to stop the run and dare quarterback Mike Glennon and his wide receivers and tight ends to beat you.

2. Bucs quarterback Jameis Winston wasn’t anything special in his first game, but he didn’t have to be vs. the Bears. The scary thing is that Winston could be better.

3. Glennon’s three first-half turnovers doomed the Bears, but I felt starting the second half with a three-and-out (two missed throws) was very discouraging.

Bears quarterback Mike Glennon watches the Bucs offense from the sideline on Sunday. (Getty)

4. The Bears missed linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (four tackles on Bucs’ first drive). Christian Jones missed Jacquizz Rodgers in the backfield on his one-yard touchdown run.

5. Run game woes? The Bears miss Kyle Long. The speed of the Bucs’ linebackers gave the offensive line/tight ends problems. Long can get to the second level.

6. I searched for positives in Glennon’s performance for the Bears. He had some good third-down throws but he doesn’t get through reads quickly.

7. Who is Robert McClain? I feel like no-name defensive backs making big plays against the Bears is a routine thing.

8. Want a positive? Bears rookie safety Eddie Jackson was strong in run support. He’s made a concerted effort to improve his tackling.

9. One more positive? Bears nickel back Bryce Callahan rebounded from his tough Week 1 and nearly had two interceptions. He was active and very close to big plays.

10. On free-agent additions: Kendall Wright is the Bears’ best wide receiver. But I’m still waiting on tight end Dion Sims to show up — one target (an interception), no catches.

11. I don’t care for the Bears’ fourth-quarter production, but it’s very discouraging that it took Glennon three trips to the red zone to score.

12. Final thought: I’m not sure how the offense evolves/grows/advances with Glennon. Rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky changes it. He can do more. The Bears know that.