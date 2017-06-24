2017 NHL Draft – Day 2 updates

The Blackhawks had a whirlwind of a weeks. After news broke that Marian Hossa will not play next season, or potentially ever again, general manager made a surprise moving trading Artemi Panarin and Niklas Hjarmalsson.

The Blackhawks traded draft picks with Dallas before selecting defender Henri Jokiharju No. 29 overall.

The NHL Draft continues Saturday with its final rounds and the Blackhawks have nine picks.

Meet the draftees:

Ian Mitchell

The Blackhawks selected defenseman Ian Mitchell No. 57 overall in the second round of the NHL. It was the team’s first of nine picks Saturday.

Mitchell, 18, played for the Spruce Grove Saints in the Alberta Junior Hockey League last season. He recorded eight goals and 29 assists in 53 games. Mitchell, who is committed to play for the University of Denver in 2018, represented Canada in the World Junior Cup under 18 tournament this season, where he had two assists.

Andre Altybarmakyan

The Blackhawks used their first of two third round picks to draft Andre Altybarmakyan, a right-winger, who shoots left, from Russia (in case the name didn’t give that away). Altybarmakyan, 18, played Serebryanye Lvy St. Petersburg of the MHL and score 20 goals with 25 assists in 31 goals.

The Blackhawks had to see something special in Altybarmakyan, who wasn’t considered a top-100 prospect in the draft class by TSN or ESPN. He was ranked No. 28 among European skaters by the NHL Central Scouting service.