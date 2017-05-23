30 more surveillance cameras to be installed around Wrigley Field

Fans pour out of Wrigley Field and are herded by the police out of the intersection of Clark and Addison. | File photo

The Big Brother network of surveillance cameras around Wrigley Field will be expanded, thanks to a $1 million grant from the Cubs.

One day after a deadly terrorist attack at an Ariana Grande concert at a stadium in Manchester, England, the City Council’s Budget Committee agreed to use the team’s grant to install 30 more surveillance cameras around Wrigley.

The cameras will be attached to city-owned light poles and be tied to the city’s vast network of public and private cameras known as Operation Virtual Shield, sources said.

The cameras are accessible to, and monitored by, the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications.

OEMC Executive Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau has called Chicago’s 29,000 public and private surveillance cameras the largest system of its type in the nation.

“New York City has more cameras than we do. But ours are federated, which means that, from one location, we can pull up all of those images,” Tate-Nadeau told the City Club of Chicago last month.

Sources said OEMC is working with the Cubs to determine the location of the new cameras. It was not known precisely how many surveillance cameras already exist around Wrigley.

Cubs spokesman Julian Green could not be reached for comment. Nor could local Ald. Tom Tunney (44th).

“Around any sports arena that we would have, it’s a precaution because of so many bombings and things that’s going on around the world. … I’m glad to see it happening,” Austin said.

“We’re a world-class city. So, they would want to bomb any part of Chicago. I wouldn’t single out Wrigley. We have three sports arenas: United Center, the Cubs and the Sox. All of those would be vulnerable to something like that. I’m glad they’re doing it. I wish the rest of the arenas would be able to do the same thing. Soldier Field as well.”

Austin said she has seen surveillance cameras around Guaranteed Rate Field, but “not in the magnitude that will be around Wrigley” after the 30-camera expansion.

“If they are able to acquire a grant, they probably would get the same thing. But the Sox are not getting the pub that the Cubs are getting right now. And it’s not as congested as it is at Wrigley. And now, it’s gonna be more congested,” she said.

For years, the Cubs have been pressuring Mayor Rahm Emanuel to order the game-day shutdown of Addison and Clark.

The team renewed the street closure request earlier this year after a terrorist attack in London that saw five people killed and 40 others injured after an attacker drove a car into a crowd along Westminister Bridge near the British Parliament.

More recently, the Cubs were emboldened by the city of Boston’s decision to close the streets around Fenway Park.

Amid persistent opposition from Tunney and the Wrigleyville residents he represents, Emanuel has repeatedly slammed the door on street closures.

“That’s not going to happen. … The arterials are gonna remain open,” Tunney said before opening day. “Once you start closing streets, the fans take over the streets. I don’t think that’s in the safest interest.”

Rich Guidice, first deputy director of the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications, added: “Wrigley Field is situated right in the middle of a thriving community. We feel that the system we have in place is a good public safety mechanism to control the crowd and control the traffic. We’re comfortable with the position we’ve taken.”

Instead, of closing Addison and Clark on game days, Emanuel agreed to ban trucks from the streets around Wrigley — and sharply constrict traffic — to ramp up security for the World Series Champions’ home opener and the entire season.

The security bubble that mirrors the plan in place during the playoffs and World Series last year is bounded by Irving Park Road, Belmont, Hasted and Southport.

Within that perimeter, trucks and “anything above a cargo van” will be banned and diverted starting two hours before the game and continuing until one hour after the game.

All remaining traffic is reduced to one lane.

“We’re doing what we call a traffic slowdown at these locations: Clark Street at Grace and Racine; Clark Street at Newport and Sheffield; Addison and Halsted and Addison and Racine,” Guidice said before the home opener.

“We’re not going to stop vehicle traffic from coming through. But we’re gonna slow it down. We’re gonna set up a barricade and cone configuration where cars will have to do what we call a serpentine configuration. They’ll slow down. We’ll be able to have law enforcement personnel put some eyes on the vehicle passing through the slowdown, and then continue through.”

Guidice said then that the security plan was likely to remain in place for the entire season.

“The Cubs are a high-profile organization. They just won the championship last year. We’re just doing our best to control the crowd and control traffic around the area,” Guidice said.

This year’s security plan stops short of the street closures advocated by the Cubs. Nevertheless, it marks a significant ramp-up from the plan in place around Wrigley last season prior to the playoffs and World Series.