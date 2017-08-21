Four Big Ten teams in top 11 in first AP Top 25 college football poll

Alabama coach Nick Saban works with his players during NCAA college football practice Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. | Vasha Hunt/AP

Alabama is No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason college football poll for the second straight season and third time in five years.

The Crimson Tide, coming off a last-second loss in the national championship game that left it No. 2 to Clemson in the final Top 25 of 2016, received 52 from a panel of 61 media members.

Ohio State was No. 2, edging out No. 3 Florida State and preventing the first 1 vs 2 opening game since the AP preseason poll began in 1950. Alabama opens the season against the Seminoles in Atlanta on Sept. 2, just the fourth opener involving top-five teams and the first pitting teams ranked in the top three.

Southern California starts the season at No. 4. Defending national champion Clemson begins the post-Deshaun Watson era at No. 5.

Including Ohio State at No. 2, the Big Ten conference had four teams in the top 11 spots — Penn State (6), Wisconsin (9), Michigan (11).

Notre Dame and Northwestern were outside the official rankings — ND was 28th and NU was 31st.

AP TOP 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press preseason college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, 2016 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and 2016 final ranking:

Record Pts Pvs

Alabama (52) 14-1 1,513 2 Ohio St. (3) 11-2 1,414 6 Florida St. (4) 10-3 1,396 8 USC (2) 10-3 1,325 3 Clemson 14-1 1,201 1 Penn St. 11-3 1,196 7 Oklahoma 11-2 1,170 5 Washington 12-2 1,150 4 Wisconsin 11-3 926 9 Oklahoma St. 10-3 889 11 Michigan 10-3 881 10 Auburn 8-5 880 24 LSU 8-4 784 13 Stanford 10-3 695 12 Georgia 8-5 690 – Louisville 9-4 629 21 Florida 9-4 624 14 Miami 9-4 492 20 South Florida 11-2 327 19 Kansas St. 9-4 317 – Virginia Tech 10-4 240 16 West Virginia 10-3 207 18 Texas 5-7 173 – Washington St. 8-5 133 – Tennessee 9-4 114 22

Others receiving votes: TCU 98, Utah 85, Notre Dame 65, Boise St. 37, NC State 26, Northwestern 25, Pittsburgh 23, Oregon 21, Houston 19, Colorado 18, UCLA 9, San Diego St. 9, BYU 5, BYU 4, Nebraska 4, Tulsa 4, Kentucky 3, Texas A&M 3, Michigan St. 1.