Kingfisher/urban coyotes/human smells: Notes on Chicago outdoors

Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES



WILD OF THE WEEK

Elizabeth Prector tweeted this female belted kingfisher from New Year’s Day at Hudson Crossing Park in Oswego and noted, “I remembered you like them.’’ For me, kingfishers rank with wood ducks and American goldfinch.

DALE’S MAILBAG

Q: “Any thoughts on why I’m seeing so many coyotes in the city as of late?’’ Jeffrey Nolan

A: Winter weather probably makes eating inside city limits easier than in the suburbs. Coytoes are adaptable enough that the Cook County Coyote Project is near 17 years.

BIG NUMBER

0: Fish caught during Fish Fest by former Sun-Timesman Terry Boers, who retired from WSCR-AM Thursday after 25 years

LAST WORD

“I have plenty of creatures, including deer, walk right up to me, under the stand etc., while I am smoking, drinking coffee, and likely smelling like who knows what, including eau du wet dog.’’

Gretchen Steele, in a discussion on scents and odor in the outdoors

WILD TIMES

FISH GATHERINGS

Tuesday: Gregg Thomas, Chicagoland Muskie Hunters chapter of Muskies Inc., Giuseppe’s La Cantina, Des Plaines, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Capt. Ralph Steiger, Salmon Unlimited, Elk Grove Village VFW,, 7 p.m.

Thursday: Capt. Chris Taurisano, Riverside Fishing Club, LaGrange American Legion, 6:30 p.m.

NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION

Thursday: Gobblers at McGraw banquet, Dundee. (217) 720-3683 or brent1722@yahoo.com

ILLINOIS SEASONS/PERMITS

Wednesday, Jan. 11: Deadline, second lottery, spring turkey applications, click here

Thursday, Jan. 12: Goose hunting, north zone, ends

Friday-Sunday, Jan. 13-15: Second season, CWD and late-winter antlerless deer

Sunday, Jan. 15: Archery deer ends . . . archery turkey ends

SHOWTIME

Wednesday-next Sunday, Jan. 11-15: Chicago Boat, RV and Strictly Sail Show, McCormick Place South, ChicagoBoatShow.com

Thursday-next Sunday, Jan. 12-15: All-Canada Show, Pheasant Run, St. Charles

Friday-next Sunday, Jan. 13-15: Greater Chicago RV Show, Schaumburg Convention Center

Saturday, Jan. 14: Musky Road Rules, Cabela’s, Hoffman Estates

HUNTER SAFETY

DUCKS UNLIMITED

PHEASANTS FOREVER

