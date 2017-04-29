Bears take N.C. A&T running back Tarik Cohen in fourth round

The Bears selected diminutive North Carolina A&T running back Tarik Cohen in the fourth round (119th overall) of the NFL Draft.

The 5-6, 179-pound Cohen is one of the most dynamic players in FCS football. He rushed for 1,588 yards (7.5 avg.) and 18 touchdowns in 2016 after rushing for 1,543 yards (5.8 avg.) and 15 touchdowns in 2015 to win Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference offensive player of the year honors. He rushed for an MEAC record 5,619 yards in four seasons, with 61 total touchdowns.

A classic scatback with track speed and kick-return potential, Cohen is known for his vision and quickness — with supreme cutback ability to hit the open hole. Cohen had the fastest 10-yard time (1.47 seconds) at the Combine and ran a 4.42 40-yard dash. He had surgery to repair a torn labrum between his junior and senior seasons, but started all 24 games over his final two seasons.

A native of Bunn, N.C., Cohen was named North Carolina A&T’s Male Athlete of the Year in each of the last three years and now has the award named after him.