Oriole, B.A.S.S., lakefront enforcement: Notes on Chicago outdoors

Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES



WILD OF THE WEEK

Jim McGowan photographed the Baltimore oriole (above) at his hummingbird feeder in southwest suburban Alsip.

DALE’S MAILBAG

• Dale, [do you] have a direct line to DNR? There’s people snagging at Lincoln Park. — Jeffrey Williams

• May I ask why DNR is not there to check this out? What can be done about that?

— Rita Cozza reported perch being kept at Montrose Harbor during the closure (May 1-June 15)

A: Sgt. Jed Whitchurch, veteran Chicago-area Conservation Police Officer, said to call the Illinois State Police — (847) 294-4400 — because they dispatch CPOs or report it to the TIP Line at (877) 2DNRLAW. ‘‘We always investigate complaints in a timely manner,’’ he emailed. ‘‘It is our duty to do so. If we can’t get on the scene of a complaint in a timely manner, it is beneficial to us if the complainant provides us detailed information.’’

BIG NUMBER

50 Years since Ray Scott held the All-American Bass Tournament on Beaver Lake, Arkansas, leading to the Bass Anglers Sportsman Society (B.A.S.S.), the largest fishing organization in the world with more than 500,000 members. LAST WORD

‘‘The Natural Areas Stewardship Act better protects the last remaining fragments of Illinois’ wildlife and natural landscapes. The Illinois Nature Preserves are living museums, home to tallgrass prairie, oak savannas, sandstone bluffs, ravine ecosystems and hundreds of rare wildlife species.’’ — Jerry Adelmann,

Openlands president and CEO, on the passage Wednesday of the Natural Areas Stewardship Act by the Illinois General Assembly WILD TIMES FISH GATHERING

Monday: Tom Cebula on Sturgeon Bay smallmouth, Oswegoland Fishin’ Fools, 7 p.m., Allied First Bank, Oswego, fishinfools.org.

VOLUNTEERING



Tuesday and Wednesday: Planting native plant plugs along North Shore Channel, Friends of the Chicago River, click here for details

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Through June 30: Applications may be made for second lottery, firearm and muzzleloader-only deer permits. Click here for details

WINGSHOOTING

June 24-25: Elburn, (847) 309-1093 joemigalla5@gmail.com

HUNTER SAFETY

July 11, 13, 18, 20: Downers Grove, (630) 963-1300 class 171009-01

July 13-15: Newark, (815) 210-4995

DUCKS UNLIMITED

NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION

PHEASANTS FOREVER

