5th-starter candidate Mike Montgomery to start Cubs spring opener

MESA, Ariz. – Let the Cubs’ fifth-starter battle begin.

The top two candidates for the job start the first three days of the Cactus League, with Mike Montgomery getting the call in the Cubs’ home half of an opening split-squad pair of games Saturday against the Athletics – exactly 115 days after throwing the final pitch of the World Series.

Newly signed Cub Brett Anderson, whose track record suggests he could be the favorite if healthy, starts Monday at home against the White Sox.

The Cubs’ two other starters in that opening stretch of games: Rob Zastryzny in the other split-squad game Saturday, against the Giants in Scottsdale and Jake Buchanan Sunday at home against the Indians.

Mike Montgomery

The Cubs’ four returning starters from the World Series – Jon Lester, Jake Arrieta, Kyle Hendricks and John Lackey – won’t be scheduled until about a week into games as part of the Cubs’ ongoing pitcher-preservation policy.

Notes: The Cubs hosted nine patients from Advocate Children’s Hospital and their families on the field before practice Wednesday. Manager Joe Maddon said he knew the kids were coming but didn’t know the planned visit involved being on the field. “But it was beautiful,” he said. “I love the way our players reacted, and I think it really adds to balance and perspective. The kids are awesome. It’s terrible that they have to be there under those circumstances, but then again it’s wonderful.” …When asked about MLB’s efforts to manipulate rules to increase pace of play – such as pitch clocks, limiting visits to the mound, and not requiring a pitcher to throw the four pitches on an intentional walk – Maddon said it doesn’t matter to him; he doesn’t notice pace or time of game when he’s managing. Besides, “I’m not a tinkerer,” he said, adding that whatever changes are made, “it’ll be a new normal in a short period of time.”