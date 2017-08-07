Tim Anderson’s homer in ninth lifts White Sox past Rockies

DENVER, CO - JULY 08: Starting pitcher Jose Quintana #62 throws in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on July 8, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 700011566

DENVER – Jose Quintana’s 10 strikeouts against the Rockies in the White Sox’ 5-4 win were enough to put a star on his outing Saturday night. For a stretch after Nolan Arenado’s two-run homer in the first and before he walked two and gave up an RBI double in the sixth, the White Sox left-hander was dominant.

And thanks to Anthony Swarzak’s stealth relief work in which he struck out Trevor Story looking and getting Tony Wolters on a ground out in the sixth, Quintana had a chance to win in a sold out Coors Field that is always a tough challenge to pitch.

“It’s just a mindset,’’ manager Rick Renteria said of pitching in the thin air at Coors. “You still have to command the zone, use your secondary pitches effective and execute against the hitters you face.’’

Quintana took another no-decision thanks to the Rockies’ tying the game at 4 in the eighth against Tommy Kahnle, but Tim Anderson homered in the ninth inning, his second in two nights, and David Robertson pitched a perfect ninth to preserve the win and halt a three-game Sox losing streak.

Pitching before a large assembly of scouts and the subject of ongoing trade rumors, Quintana showcased perhaps his best curve ball of the season, but he needed 103 pitches to get 16 outs. Renteria pulled him after Gerardo Parra cleared one over scrambling left fielder Melky Cabrera’s head to make it 4-3. The move was sound as Swarzak cleaned up the mess, then pitched a scoreless seventh.

Jose Abreu, Yolmer Sanchez and Willy Garcia tripled in the first four innings, giving the Sox three in a game for first time since Aug. 11, 2011 when they had five against the Indians.

Abreu’s with two outs and Sanchez’ driving in two against Jeff Hoffman in the first gave the Sox a 2-0 lead. Kevan Smith made it 3-0 with single driving in Sanchez.

Garcia’s triple in the fourth gave Quintana a rare RBI opportunity, and the right-hander swinger came through with a sacrifice fly to make it 4-2.

Garcia expected back Sunday

Avisail Garcia missed his second straight start with a sprained middle finger on his right hand but was believed to be available to pinch hit and is expected to start Sunday, the final game before the All-Star break.

Garcia recently missed five consecutive games with inflammation in his left knee. He will be the Sox representative at the All-Star Game Tuesday in Miami.

Three Sox in Futures Game

Class AAA Charlotte second baseman Yoan Moncada, AA Birmingham right-hander Michael Kopech and Class A Wintston-Salem catcher Zack Collins will represent the Sox in the Futures Game Sunday (3 p.m., MLB Network) in Miami. As a Red Sox prospect in 2016, Moncada was the game’s MVP. He is the No. 1 ranked prospect per Baseball America and MLB.com

Injury updates

Infielder Tyler Saladino (back) has played five rehab games at AAA Charlotte and outfielder-infielder Leury Garcia (sprained finger) is rehabbing in Arizona. Right-handers Jack Petricka (elbow strain) and Nate Jones (elbow neuritis) are on the trip, but Jones’ throwing has been limited. Petricka is not throwing off a mound yet.

Ynoa outrighted

Right-hander Michael Ynoa, designated for assignment on Thursday, was outrighted to AAA Charlotte. Ynoa was 1-0 with a 5.90 ERA in 22 relief appearances.