Illinois announces nonconference schedule; DePaul, Mizzou highlights

The coach Brad Underwood era at Illinois will begin with six straight home games starting Nov. 10 against Southern as part of the Global Sports Invitational.

Illinois announced its nonconference schedule Thursday. The highlights include the matchup in 60 years with DePaul on Nov. 17 as part of the Gavitt Tipoff Games, which pits Big Ten and Big East teams against each other.

The team will honor its former coach Lou Henson on Dec. 16 as it plays a team from another of Henson’s former coaching stops and alma mater, New Mexico State, at the United Center.

Illinois travels to Wake Forest, coached by Danny Manning, in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 28. They travel to play UNLV on Dec. 9 in the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The Braggin’ Rights game will see Illinois put its four-game winning streak on the line against Missouri on Dec. 23 in St. Louis.

The rest of the schedule is rounded out with cupcake games, including home games against Tennessee-Martin (Nov. 12), Division III Augustana (Nov. 22), North Carolina Central (Nov. 24), Longwood (Dec. 13), Grand Canyon (Dec. 30).

The Big Ten schedule will be announced at a later date.