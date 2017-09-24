Yoan Moncada finishing season strong for White Sox

Rookie Yoan Moncada has been a steadily improving force for the White Sox, hitting safely in 12 of his last 14 games and batting .338 in that span with five home runs and 11 RBI.

Whatever the Sox’ record for the season turns out to be, Moncada already is one of the winning marks for the year.

‘‘His at-bats are really good. He’s obviously got a good eye,’’ manager Rick Renteria said Sunday, when the prized infielder set the tone in the first inning of an 8-1 victory over the Royals.

‘‘One of the things he’s been focusing on is trying to see and learn how pitchers are attacking him, how they’re trying to get him out. I think he’s staying on more pitches now.

Avisail Garcia (left) is greeted by Yoan Moncada after hitting a two-run homer in the first inning against the Royals on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

| David Banks/Getty Images

‘‘It’s something we were hoping and anticipating that would happen.’’

Rookie Lucas Giolito will be another plus for the future. The right-hander showed “top of the rotation” ability in his fifth quality start.

‘‘I see much more confidence in him,’’ Renteria said after Giolito worked seven innings, allowing a solo home run and four other hits and walking no one. ‘‘We’re really happy with the way he’s progressed.’’

Confidence seems to be the biggest asset the young Sox players are absorbing in what for Moncada, 22, and Giolito, 23, are their second tastes of the majors, but first extended stays.

‘‘My confidence is there,’’ said Giolito, acquired from the Washington Nationals. ‘‘I trust myself and my pitches. I still have things to work on, things I’m talking to [pitching coach Don Cooper] on, but [my] confidence is right where it needs to be.’’

Moncada, who came from Boston in the Chris Sale deal, acknowledges his ‘‘comfort zone’’ also has expanded with more playing time.

‘‘I’ve been doing the same work I’ve been doing since the year started, working in the cage [following] the same routine, trying to do what I can do. Lately, the results have been there,’’ he said through translator Billy Russo.

Mentor and fellow Cuban Jose Abreu has helped, he said.

‘‘I have my own routine, but here, playing with him every day, you pick up things that he does. You always are trying to improve and adjust your routine to get the best results you can.’’

Moncada was 1-or-4 with a double and scored the first Sox run, coming home on Avisail Garcia’s 18th homer of the season. He is hitting .237 overall, climbing from .179 in the last two weeks.

‘‘It’s very important for me to have this [major league] experience because projecting what I can do in the future, especially next year, for me has a lot of value,’’ Moncada said. ‘‘To have this kind of confidence, this kind of experience here, I’ve been able to get to know the league, the pitchers and how the players here do their routines.

‘‘That’s why I’m trying to take advantage of every situation her e and just get that feeling of ‘I belong here and I know what I can do here in the future.’ ’’

Renteria believes Moncada’s “growth spurts” can continue.

‘‘We continue to hope that we have the last eight or nine days left [in the season] that he’ll be able to take advantage of and then transition…into winter, feel good about how he’s continued to improve, continue to work over the winter and then come into next spring and get ready for the season.’’