Baseball 02/16/2017, 03:47am

A day of pictures, pitchers at White Sox spring training

Daryl Van Schouwen
@CST_soxvan | email

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Sights seen at Camelback Ranch on Wednesday, Day 2 of spring training for the White Sox. (AP Photos/Ross D. Franklin)

Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech throws a pitch at the White Sox baseball spring training facility Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Prospect Michael Kopech.

Chicago White Sox pitcher Jose Quintana, middle, leads a group of pitchers as they run sprints at the White Sox baseball spring training facility Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Jose Quintana, middle, leads a group of pitchers running sprints.

Chicago White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito, right, warms up with other pitchers at the White Sox baseball spring training facility Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Prospect Lucas Giolito warms up.

Manager Rick Renteria, left, talks with prospect Michael Kopech.

Chicago White Sox pitchers Jose Quintana, right, and Michael Ynoa (66) share a laugh at the White Sox baseball spring training facility Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Pitchers Jose Quintana, right, and Michael Ynoa (66) share a laugh.

Chicago White Sox catcher Zack Collins signs autographs at the White Sox baseball spring training facility Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Catcher prospect Zack Collins signs autographs for fans.

Chicago White Sox catcher Geovany Soto, left, talks with pitcher Tyler Danish, right, after their pitching session at the White Sox baseball spring training facility Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Catcher Geovany Soto, left, talks with pitcher Tyler Danish after Danish’s pitching session.

Chicago White Sox catcher Omar Narvaez smiles after a first round pitching session at the White Sox baseball spring training facility Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Catcher Omar Narvaez.

Chicago White Sox pitcher Jace Fry throws a pitch at the White Sox baseball spring training facility Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Jace Fry.

David Robertson (30) and Jace Fry (80) join other pitchers in throwing sessions.

Michael Ynoa, right, Reynaldo Lopez (40) and other pitchers stretch.

A basket full of baseballs await batting practice use by the Chicago White Sox at the White Sox baseball spring training facility Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

