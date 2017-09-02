A lifetime steelhead, off Milwaukee: Fish of the Week

Three guys from the Riverside Fishing Club–Mark Marlowe, Berwyn, Mike Dempsey, North Riverside, Ed Kulinski, LaGrange–had quite an outing off Milwaukee with Capt. Chris Taurisano (holding fish) of T-Bone Guide Service.

Kulinski had the hot hand for big fish, including the steelhead picture, which Marlowe called a fish “of a lifetime.’’ It was caught on a No. 7 Flicker Shad.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and good stories, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. The story part or fishing of the moment, such as this one, matters as much as the big fish part, generally.

Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).