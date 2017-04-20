A look at the Bears’ 2017 schedule
The Bears’ 2017 schedule will be officially released Thursday night.
Per Atlanta reports, the Bears will open the season against the defending NFC champion Falcons at Soldier Field.
Per the Chicago Tribune, the schedule is as follows:
Sept. 10 vs. Falcons
Sept. 17 at Buccaneers
Sept. 24 vs. Steelers
Sept. 28 at Packers
Oct. 9 vs. Vikings
Oct. 15 at Ravens
Oct. 22 vs. Panthers
Oct. 29 at Saints
Nov. 5 BYE WEEK
Nov. 12 vs. Packers
Nov. 19 vs.Lions
Nov. 26 at Eagles
Dec. 3 vs. 49ers
Dec. 10 at Bengals
Dec. 16 vs. Lions
Dec. 24 vs. Browns
Dec. 31 at Vikings