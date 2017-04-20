A look at the Bears’ 2017 schedule

The Bears’ 2017 schedule will be officially released Thursday night.

Per Atlanta reports, the Bears will open the season against the defending NFC champion Falcons at Soldier Field.

Per the Chicago Tribune, the schedule is as follows:

Sept. 10 vs. Falcons

Fans watch the game between the Bears and the 49ers from the upper deck in a snowstorm at Soldier Field on Sunday.(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Sept. 17 at Buccaneers

Sept. 24 vs. Steelers

Sept. 28 at Packers

Oct. 9 vs. Vikings

Oct. 15 at Ravens

Oct. 22 vs. Panthers

Oct. 29 at Saints

Nov. 5 BYE WEEK

Nov. 12 vs. Packers

Nov. 19 vs.Lions

Nov. 26 at Eagles

Dec. 3 vs. 49ers

Dec. 10 at Bengals

Dec. 16 vs. Lions

Dec. 24 vs. Browns

Dec. 31 at Vikings