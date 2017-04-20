A look at the Bears’ 2017 schedule — updated with TV listings

The Bears will open their season at home against the NFC champion, and travel in their second game to the former home of new quarterback Mike Glennon.

They’ll play Christmas Eve at home for the second-straight season, facing the Browns. For the sixth-straight year, they’ll play the Packers in prime-time: on Thursday night at Lambeau Field.

The Bears will put single-game tickets on sale April 24.

The NFL announced the Bears’ schedule Thursday, complete with start times and TV stations:

Sept. 10 vs. Falcons (noon, Fox)

Sept. 17 at Buccaneers (noon, Fox)

Sept. 24 vs. Steelers (noon, CBS)

Sept. 28 at Packers (7:25 p.m. Thursday night, CBS/NFL Network)

Oct. 9 vs. Vikings (7:30 p.m., ESPN, Monday night)

Oct. 15 at Ravens (noon, Fox)

Oct. 22 vs. Panthers (noon, Fox)

Oct. 29 at Saints (noon, Fox)

Nov. 5 BYE WEEK

Nov. 12 vs. Packers (noon, Fox)

Nov. 19 vs.Lions (noon, Fox)

Nov. 26 at Eagles (noon, Fox)

Dec. 3 vs. 49ers (noon, CBS)

Dec. 10 at Bengals (noon, Fox)

Dec. 16 at Lions (Saturday, 3:30 p.m., NFL Network)

Dec. 24 vs. Browns (noon, CBS)

Dec. 31 at Vikings (noon, Fox)