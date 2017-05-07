A really big perch and a really big blue: Fishes of the Week

Chris Skrabel (top) of Plainfield showed blue catfish are doing just fine, thank you, at Braidwood Lake with this 38-pound, 40-inch-plus blue. He caught it on a 5-inch bluegill on the bottom in 30 feet of water.

John Daley (right), better known for his leadership in Southside Muskie Hawks, showed he can do big small fish, too.

He caught a 15½-inch yellow perch (28 ounces) on June 27 with a soft shell in the trough at the mouth of Burnham Harbor. Photo is courtesy of Henry’s Sports and Bait.

‘‘I thought it was a smallmouth at first,’’ he said.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and good stories around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays on the Sun-Times’ outdoors page.

Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net).