A second straight strong start for White Sox’ Carson Fulmer

DETROIT — Rookie right-hander Carson Fulmer is 2-for-2 in strong starts this week, backing up a nine-strikeout performance against the Giants Sunday with six innings of one-run ball in the White Sox’ game against the Tigers Friday night at Comerica Park.

Fulmer, the No. 8 overall pick in the 2015 draft and No. 9 Sox prospect according to MLB.com who might be auditioning for a spot in the 2018 rotation, gave up four hits and one walk while striking out five. Since getting shelled for six runs in 1 1/3 innings in his first major league start against the Twins Aug. 21, he has allowed three earned runs on nine hits over 16 2/3 innings and four appearances, the latter two as a starter. He has allowed one run in each of the last two starts.

Tigers right-hander Anibal Sanchez struck out 11 over six innings and allowed one run, on Yoan Moncada’s homer to right in the third inning. The Tigers tied it on Nick Castellanos’ RBI single in the fourth and took a 2-1 lead on Tyler Collins’ homer against right-hander Gregory Infante in the seventh.

Matt Davidson collected his 63rd RBI with a game-tying single to right in the eighth, scoring Jose Abreu from second.

Moncada adjusts

Moncada’s homer was his sixth of the season and second in two games in Detroit. He also struck out twice and grounded out to third, but is 13-for-32 during a seven-game hitting streak.

“He’s been working on is making adjustments to what pitchers are doing to him especially with secondary pitches,” manager Rick Renteria said. “He has a really good eye at the plate and will continue to develop defensively in the fundamental sense. We know he can run very well, can hit the ball out of the ballpark and in time we know he will be a complete player — being able to play second base really well.”

Moncada was 4-for-4 and reached base six times in the Sox’ 17-7 win here Thursday. He has been compared to a young Robinson Cano but Renteria steered clear when asked if he reminds him of a particular player.

“We’ll let that play itself out,” Renteria said.

Major League Baseball ruled that the Tigers did not intend to throw a pitch that struck umpire Quinn Wolcott in the shoulder and knocked him to the ground.

Chief Baseball Officer Joe Torre reviewed the play and found no wrongdoing and no cause for disciplinary action.

Wolcott was hit by a fastball from Detroit’s Buck Farmer Wednesday at Cleveland. Rookie backup catcher John Hicks never touched the ball as it sailed past his mitt.

The incident came two batters after Wolcott ejected Tigers catcher James McCann and manager Brad Ausmus over a close pitch to Jay Bruce that was called ball four.

As Wolcott was being examined by a trainer and talking to the other umpires, he appeared on a TV replay to ask them: “They didn’t do it on purpose, did they?”

The Tigers had bickered with Wolcott earlier in the game about his strike zone.

“MLB takes seriously the safety of on-field personnel — players, coaches and umpires alike — and has thoroughly reviewed the incident,” MLB said in its statement on Torre’s decision.

Sox outfielder Willy Garcia, who suffered a jaw fracture and concussion when he collided with Moncada in the outfield July 31, was activated from the disabled list after a rehab stint with Class A Kannapolis.

*Outfielder Rymer Liriano was away for the first of three days to be with his wife for the birth of their son.

*The Sox confirmed right-hander Dylan Covey will start the series finale in Detroit Sunday. After an off day Monday, the Sox will start Lucas Giolito, James Shields and Fulmer Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, at the Astros.

*Class AAA pitching coach Steve McCatty was a visitor in the Sox clubhouse at Comerica Park before the game.

