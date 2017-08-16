Report: Aaron Rodgers spotted dining with ex-Harvard soccer player

The minute Aaron Rodgers and actress Olivia Munn broke off their three-year relationship in April, you knew all eyes would be on the Green Bay quarterback’s next move.

In May, Rodgers was seen playing golf with Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Kelly Rohrbach, and the tabloids pounced.

More recently, Rodgers, 33, was spotted in a New York restaurant having dinner with Marie Margolius, 24, a former soccer player from Harvard.

A source told the New York Post: “They arrived at around 10 p.m. and seemed to be on a date. He wore a baseball cap and asked for the quietest, most out-of-the-way table possible. His hat was tilted down. It definitely seemed like he wanted to be incognito.”

It’s often been reported that the quarterback’s relationship with Munn caused strain within the Rodgers’ family. It makes sense that Rodgers, a guarded individual, would want to keep future relationships out of the public eye.

When word spread of Rodgers’ golf match with Rohrbach in May, a source close to the NFL player quickly shot down the “dating” reports.

“This needs to be clarified,” the source told PEOPLE. “Aaron and Kelly are just friends, and they went to play golf together. There’s absolutely nothing weird or scandalous there, and it’s ridiculous that [the tabloids] are making it into something.”

Whether Margolius and Rodgers are just friends and how they met seem to be a mystery for now.

Margolius, who also played soccer professionally in Sweden after her college career, published a piece for ESPN Films in 2016 about how sports instills confidence in women and can “close the confidence gap” between men and women.

In an article titled, “Empowering Girls to Excel: How Sports Can Bridge the Confidence Gap,” Margolius wrote: “I believe girls’ participation in sports at a young age can help close the confidence gap and aid women in making even larger strides in the workplace than the progress made in recent decades.”

As for Munn, according to a report in US Weekly, she “couldn’t care less” if Rodgers is dating again.