Aaron Rodgers says Colin Kaepernick should be in the NFL

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says Colin Kaepernick should be on an NFL roster. (Getty Images)

Take it from a guy who sat and waited his turn. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says Colin Kaepernick should be on an NFL roster. Period.

Kaepernick, a free agent, is sitting out right now because no team has signed him. Many believe it’s due to Kaepernick’s controversial stances in social activism.

In a story for ESPN Magazine, Rodgers told Mina Kimes that it would be “ignorant” to think that Kaepernick’s protests are not the reason he’s still a free agent.

“I think he should be on a roster right now,” Rodgers said. “I think because of his protests, he’s not.”

Rodgers, who sat three years behind NFL Hall of Famer Brett Favre before finally getting his chance, addressed the anthem protests: “I’m gonna stand because that’s the way I feel about the flag — but I’m also 100 percent supportive of my teammates or any fellow players who are choosing not to. They have a battle for racial equality. That’s what they’re trying to get a conversation started around.”