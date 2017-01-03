Abreu expected to testify as witness in federal court

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Jose Abreu is expect to testify as a prosecution witness in federal court Wednesday at the trial for a sports agent and trainer accused of smuggling Cuban players into the U.S. so they could sign lucrative contracts.

None of the players are accused of wrongdoing in the case against agent Bartolo Hernandez and trainer Julio Estrada, who have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and alien smuggling charges.

Abreu defected from Cuba in 2013. Federal prosecutors say Abreu paid $5.8 million to people who assisted the defect.

Manager Rick Renteria was expecting Abreu back in camp Wednesday but wasn’t expecting him to participate in drills or play. Abreu left the team for Miami after the Sox played the Cubs on Monday.

GLENDALE, AZ - FEBRUARY 23: Jose Abreu #79 of the Chicago White Sox poses on Chicago White Sox Photo Day during Spring Taining on February 23, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

“It’s something that we were made aware of and so he’s got to have this time and once he gets back, I’m sure he’ll be wanting to get back in the swing of things,’’ Renteria said.

Abreu signed the richest contract in Sox history, $68 million for six years, in October of 2013.